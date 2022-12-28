Train operation faces delay amid heavy fog in Punjab

Train operation across Punjab face six to seven hours delay, as heavy fog engulfs plain areas of the province.

Passengers travelling between Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, and Hyderabad through railway network are facing difficulties.

Pakistan Express reached Karachi at 3:10pm instead of 1:30pm on Tuesday, while, Pak Business Express which was scheduled to arrive at 4pm reached 4:45pm.

Khyber Mail reached at 11pm instead of 10:15pm and Sukkur Express reached at 12:15am instead of its scheduled time of 11:15pm.

The delays in the train operations have now extended for six to seven hours.

Tezgam Express, Millat Express and, Pakistan Express were delayed for seven hours while Pak Business Express six hours.

Besides this, Karakoram Express was late six hours, Karachi Express, Allama Iqbal Express and Khyber Mail Express, Jafar Express faced five hours delay in reaching their destinations and Farid Express was delayed for three hours.

Pakistan Railways administration said that the trains were being run at low speed while taking safety measures.