Man shot dead by police in Karachi over ‘mistaken identity’

A man was gunned down by Karachi Police Shaheen Force personnel in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Tuesday evening over mistaken identity.

The 27-year-old man was identified as Aamir who got a married year ago. He was returning home from his brother’s house when he was killed.

Aamir had left his house along with his friend, and was heading towards his brother’s place.

Police claimed that Shaheen Force personnel asked motorcyclists to stop, but they refused to obey their command.

Hence, they chased the motorcyclists and eventually opened fire.

Aamir’s friend remained safe in the shooting, while Aamir died on the spot.

On the other hand, the mother of the victim told the media that the policemen have ‘murdered’ her son in a fake encounter.

She said that Aamir worked at fisheries with his brother and questioned how her innocent son could commit robbery with a girl in response to such claims by the police.

Eyewitnesses said they had known Aamir since, and he had no criminal record. Aamir kept screaming “I am not armed, do not shoot”, but the cops shot him dead.

At least four police personnel gunned down Amir on the staircase in front of them, they added.

According to the postmortem report, Aamir received two bullet wounds - one in the right leg while the other entering from his waist to the chest turned out fatal.

Following the incident, Karachi police arrested three shooters named Nasir, Shehriyar and Faisal, and registered a first information report (FIR) against them.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report on it from Karachi Police inspector general (IG).