‘Four to five’ suspects behind capital terrorist attack arrested: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that they have apprehended ‘four to five’ suspects believed to be involved in the recent terrorist attack in Islamabad.

The interior minister said that the handlers of the accused have also been arrested.

Taxi driver Sajjad Haider

Initially it was believed that the suicide bombers were traveling in pairs. However, later it emerged that the bomber was being driven to his destination in a taxi.

On Tuesday, Sanaullah said that based on what they know so far, the taxi driver was innocent and that he had no idea who is passenger was or what his intentions were.

Instead, he was hired by the bomber just like any regular taxi.

“The suspected people responsible for the Islamabad suicide bomb attack had left Kurram and stayed in Rawalpindi,” Rana Sanaullah said.

Shuhada package for fallen hero Adeel Hussain

Rana Sanaullah said that a shuhada package has been announced for the martyred head constable. Moreover, he said that Rs10 million will be given to the family of the taxi driver as well.

It is pertinent to note that a police officer and a taxi driver were martyred and 6 people were injured in a suicide blast at a police check post in Islamabad on December 23.