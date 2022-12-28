Senate panels wants govt to pursue Rana Sanaullah drugs case

A senate panel on Tuesday asked the relevant authorities to pursue the drugs case lodged against Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

This was discussed on Tuesday during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control at the Parliament Lodges with Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary in chair.

During the meeting, the current status of the drugs trafficking case against the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was discussed.

Humaira Ahmed, Secretary for Ministry of Narcotics Control, apprised the committee that court decided the case in favor of Sanaullah after the eye witnesses recanted their prior statement.

At this, the chairperson of the committee recommended that the ministry file an appeal against the decision of the court.

Drug use in varsity

The committee also discussed the “Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill,2022”.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, the mover of the bill, underlined that the primary aim of the bill was to reduce the usage of drugs in varsities and create healthy learning environment for students.

Humaira Ahmed, Secretary for Ministry of Narcotics Control, stated that since the bill involves educational institutions, the ministry has forwarded the bill to the education ministry for their input but the later has yet to respond.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti requested the chairperson of the committee to direct the Law and Education Ministry to submit their stance on the subject matter.

The chair directed both the law and education ministries to submit their input on the matter in writing and deferred deliberation on the bill until the next meeting.

Islamabad Airport bribery video

Secretary for Ministry of Narcotics Control informed the committee that inquiry has been initiated to probe the matter and a report will be submitted before the committee once it’s completed about the matter related to the viral video of Anti Narcotics Force officials involved in bribery at Islamabad Airport.

Federal Minister said that the ministry seized 100 metric tons of drugs in last few months.

The meeting was attended by Senator Naseebullah Bazai,Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed,Senator Falak Naz,Senator Dost Muhammad Khan,Senator Mohsin Aziz,Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Secretary for Ministry of Narcotics Control Humaira Ahmed and other relevant officers were also in attendance.