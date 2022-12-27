After months, govt relaxes import rules for ‘essential sectors’

After months of complaints, the federal government on Tuesday relaxed some of its strict conditions for expending its precious little foreign exchange for imports in ‘essential sectors’.

According to a circular issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, the authorized dealers of foreign exchange were told that circulars of May 20 and July 5 had been withdrawn.

In the circulars, the exchange companies had been directed to seek prior permission from the Foreign Exchange Operations Department of the SBP before initiating any import transaction for products listed under HS Codes 84 (Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof.), 85 (Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles.), and 87 (Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof).

“Consequently, requests for import transactions already submitted to SBP-BSC pertaining to above referred HS Codes stand returned to the ADs for appropriate disposal at their end,” the new circular read.

Moreover, the authorized dealers were directed to prioritize and facilitate imports of essential imports in food (wheat, edible oil, etc.) and pharmaceutical (raw material, life-saving/ essential medicines, surgical instruments including stents, etc.).

Other sectors include energy imports, including in the petroleum group (oil and gas) and coal (for power projects based upon merit order of the Ministry of Energy).

Imports by Export-oriented Industry, especially of raw materials, input goods and spare parts, by the export-oriented industries.

Imports for agriculture inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

The government also okayed deferred payment for imports and self-funded imports.

For imports on a deferred payment basis, goods imported preferably from parent / sister concerns of the importers, beyond 365 days, from shipment date were allowed.

Further, imports funded by the foreign exchange are available with the importers raised through equity or project loan / import loan from abroad, in accordance with the applicable Foreign Exchange Regulations.

Import for export-oriented projects near completion was also approved, including import of plants and machinery for the export-oriented projects which have been completed by at least 75% or their plant and machinery have already been imported.