First time: Anti-corruption officer appointed in FIA

For the first time in the history of the agency, a provincial anti-corruption officer has been appointed on deputation in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday.

A source familiar with the development, said that Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment Deputy Director Sufi Abdul Hafeez Chachar was appointed in Karachi.

A few months ago, based on his performance, Abdul Hafeez was promoted from the post of assistant director to deputy director.

The source said that under the rules, an officer who is on probation cannot be released to another department.

Despite that, he has been deputed to the State Bank Circle of the FIA on a three-year assignment from the anti-corruption establishment.

This makes him the first such officer to receive the honor.