Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers heart attack in Canada

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has suffered a heart attack during a speaking tour in Canada.

Yousaf Jamil, son of Tariq Jamil, confirmed the news that his father has suffered from a cardiac affliction.

He added that Maulana Jamil has been shifted to a hospital and that his condition was improving.

Yousaf requested well wishers for prayers for speedy recovery and good health.

Tariq Jamil was named as one of the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the world by the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in Jordan from 2013 to 2019.

Islamic Relief Canada, an International Charity and non-governmental organization (NGO) responding to global emergencies and helping build resilient communities, in a message posted on their official Twitter account, stated that Maulana Jamil was due to speak at an event they had sponsored and that due to the sudden change in Maulana Jamil’s health, they had to postpone it.

“All tickets will be valid for Wednesday to December 28th,” the charity organization said, suggesting that hey had hopes that Maulana Jamil would make a quick recovery.