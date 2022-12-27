Federal govt buildings to shift on solar power till April 2023, says PM Shebaz

With the country facing a power crisis after the expensive fuel bill swells to $27 billion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that they have devised a plan to immediately convert all federal government buildings to run on solar power.

Addressing a solarization conference, the prime minister said that per their plan, all federal government ministries, departments, authorities and their offshoots in the provinces will be immediately shifted to operate on solar power.

Unveiling his plan, PM Shehbaz said that the procedure to convert buildings of the federal government in Islamabad to run on solar power will have to be fast-tracked as they had set a deadline for April 2023 to complete this plan.

Once complete, he said that the plan will become a model for the provincial governments in the country.

He added that the federal government will not spend additional sums of money on the solarization process.

The prime minister also urged all the relevant authorities and stakeholders to complete the required process by the end of April next year and meet the set timeline.

“Consider it as our political, social, national and religious duty to implement (the plan) as soon as possible,” he opined.

The prime minister said with these urgent measures, they will be able to generate between 300 megawatts (MW) to 500 megawatts of cheap but clean power, thus reducing the import bill worth billions of dollars each year.

The prime minister assured that the whole process would be conducted after transparent bidding via a third party.

He also urged the provincial chief ministers to emulate the federal government’s program to introduce solar systems in their respective provinces and assured the federal government’s complete assistance in this regard.

“It is the only option of our survival as a nation,” he added.

The prime minister said that they intend to generate around 10,000MW of power through solar and the process for this project has already commenced with the conversation of federal government buildings the first phase.