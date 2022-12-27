Chaudhary Shujaat advises Imran to return to parliament

Following a similar advice from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday advised former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to return to parliament.

This was stated by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while addressing a gathering in Islamabad on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to note that the 140 MNAs of the PTI had resigned en-masse from the National Assembly after Imran was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April.

Shujaat said that political and economic stability were crucial for the country.

This is why, he argued, the general elections must be held on time, after the current assemblies complete their constitutional tenures.

He advised Imran against forcing the issue by quitting the National Assembly or dissolving the provincial assemblies.

He stressed that politicians of the country need to work together to save it from political, and hence, economic insecurity.

The PML-Q chief further said that that neither the armed forces nor anyone else will intervene this time with the military very vocally verifying that they are neutral and will no longer involve themselves in the country’s politics.