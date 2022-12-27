Agha Salman proud to score first Test century for Pakistan

Agha Salman, who scored his maiden Test century against New Zealand on Tuesday, said he was proud to have his name among the Test centurions of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Agha Salman revealed he was not feeling well during the innings as he did not sleep the previous night due to sickness.

He added that he knew there was responsibility on him after the captain Babar Azam was dismissed. But Nauman Ali took some pressure off him by staying on the crease for a long period.

Agha Salman told the reporters that he was feeling dizzy, which is why he did not come on the field. But hoped he would bowl on the third day.

He also told that the experience of first class cricket helped him and he would like to perform better if given opportunity in the top order.