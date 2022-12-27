Imran Khan was ousted through ‘Bilawal House conspiracy’, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday said that unlike the proclamations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that there was an American conspiracy, the former prime minister was ousted through a conspiracy hatched by ‘Bilawal House’.

He said this while addressing a mammoth rally in Garhi Khuda Bux in Larkana on Tuesday to commemorate the 15th death anniversary of PPP slain chairman and former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the conspiracy against the ‘selected’ was not hatched behind closed doors, rather it happened on the streets and in the parliament in plain sight.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the ‘selected’ (a term for former prime minister Imran Khan to denote alleged political engineering to bring him into power), has no political future in the country.

“The future is for common people of the country and for democracy,” he said.

“Now it is time to say to goodbye to the handlers of the selected,” he added in a veiled quip at the powerful military who are believed to be behind bringing Imran into power.

He further said that in the past, the PPP challenged the dictator General (retired) Pervaiz Musharraf, and ousted him through democratic means.

Avoiding conflicts

He said that we have to unite as a people and not ignite conflicts, adding that they have had to struggle to obtain democratic rights for the sake of the country.

He said that Benazir Bhutto has provided rights to laborers and the underprivileged.

“We have to complete the work left behind by Shaheed Benazir and restore their democratic rights by all means,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the next time would be for jiyalas, suggesting that in the next general elections, the PPP will win.

He also requested his followers to refrain from pursuing a politics of hatred and promote a politics of hope amongst the masses.

Watch his speech live below: