Imran Khan was ousted through ‘Bilawal House conspiracy’: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday said that unlike the proclamations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that there was an American conspiracy, the former prime minister was ousted through a conspiracy hatched by ‘Bilawal House’.

He said this while addressing a mammoth rally in Garhi Khuda Bux in Larkana on Tuesday to commemorate the 15th death anniversary of PPP slain chairman and former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the conspiracy against the ‘selected’ was not hatched behind closed doors, rather it happened on the streets and in the parliament in plain sight.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the ‘selected’ (a term for former prime minister Imran Khan to denote alleged political engineering to bring him into power), has no political future in the country.

“The future is for common people of the country and for democracy,” he said.

“Now it is time to say to goodbye to the handlers of the selected,” he added in a veiled quip at the powerful military who are believed to be behind bringing Imran into power.

He further said that in the past, the PPP challenged the dictator General (retired) Pervaiz Musharraf, and ousted him through democratic means.

Avoiding conflicts

He said that we have to unite as a people and not ignite conflicts, adding that they have had to struggle to obtain democratic rights for the sake of the country.

He said that Benazir Bhutto has provided rights to laborers and the underprivileged.

“We have to complete the work left behind by Shaheed Benazir and restore their democratic rights by all means,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the next time would be for jiyalas, suggesting that in the next general elections, the PPP will win.

He also requested his followers to refrain from pursuing a politics of hatred and promote a politics of hope amongst the masses.

Bilawal recalled the great sacrifices rendered by slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for democracy and Pakistan and that they will always be remembered.

He added that Benazir wanted to turn Pakistan into an economic hub in the world.

Bilawal recalled how Benazir, whether in or out of power, was always accorded the highest respect wherever she went, including China, Europe, the US and other countries.

Return of terrorism

Having lost his mother to terrorism, Bilawal lamented that terror was again rearing its ugly head in the country.

With a suicide blast in the federal capital last week followed by a wave of attacks, he said that terrorism was once again instilling fear amongst the masses.

“Terrorists are using the name of Islam to intimidate the people,” he said.

Bilawal criticized Imran for creating a reconciliation policy for terrorists and extremists.

“Who permitted the terrorists to return to the country with weapons in their arms?” he asked, adding, “who was responsible for the release of high-value terrorists from prisons and who started dialogues with the terrorists and who bowed down in front of these terrorists?”

“We have to wage war against terrorism again,” he stated.

He rhetorically added that permission was never sought from the victims of terrorism before doing all this, nor was the parliament taken into confidence.

No political victimization

Claiming that parties that today constitute the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were subject to political victimization.

“I don’t want to register corruption cases against former first lady,” he stated, adding that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not been used against Imran yet.

“What will happen to you (Imran Khan)? You will not be able to bear it,” Bilawal said.

“Imran Khan has started crying when nothing has happened yet,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal went on to accuse Imran of pursuing an agenda of political victimization by arresting Maryam Nawaz in front of Nawaz Sharif, arresting former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Path to progress

Bilawal said that the country’s progress and development were halted under Imran.

Praising the work and challenges undertaken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s economic team, he said that Pakistan would have to take certain steps to enhance agricultural and industrial production.

He begrudgingly added that Islamabad would have to continue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program because the country could no longer bear further losses.

“Previously, they tore apart the agreement with the IMF, which is why they are not interested in believing anything we say anymore,” he lamented.

Building back better

Talking about the devastation caused by the floods this year, Bilawal said that the flood was like the Day of Judgment for millions of people in Pakistan.

Not only did Pakistan suffer losses worth billions in hard cash, but it also lost millions of acres of crops and employment and the future of millions.

“The flood created a humanitarian disaster,” he stated, adding that people were inundated in Garhi Khuda Bux 15 years after the death of Benazir Bhutto.

However, he vowed not just to build back what was lost but to build it back better.

