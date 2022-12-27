Mark Coles agrees to coach Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team again

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contacted the former coach of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Mark Coles again and he agreed to rejoin the team, Samaa TV reported on Tuesday.

According to Samaa TV‘s, the management committee decided that foreign coaches were the answers to Pakistan cricket team’s problems.

Mark Coles was earlier appointed as coach of the Women’s team in 2017 and was given a two-year contract after Pakistan defeated New Zealand.

He resigned as the coach of Pakistan in 2019 due to family reasons and his last assignment was with Scotland Women’s team from 2021 to January 2022.

During his previous tenure, Pakistan Women’s Team had won 12 One-Day International (ODI) matches and 8 T20I matches.