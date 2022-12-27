Historical King Edwards Medical University latest ‘on trend’ location for fashion shoots?

A newlywed couple in Lahore decided to create a new trends and record the commencement moments of their new life together by staging a photoshoot at the historical and colonial structure of the King Edwards Medical University in Lahore.

Now, three security guards at the university are in trouble for allegedly allowing the activity to proceed.

The King Edwards Medical University in Lahore, where thousands of doctors graduate every year and serve the nation, can now add another portfolio, wedding photo shoots.

The photoshoot took place at various locations on the campus of what is arguably Punjab’s top medical university.

Apart from the educational blocks, the couple also shot photos at the administrative building.

It is unclear if the husband or the wife, or both, were past or current students of the varsity.

Irrespective, the administration of the institution has filed a complaint and launched an investigation into the incident because the photo shoot was completed without seeking due authorization for a commercial event.

To quell the outrage, the university administration has put all the blame of the incident on the security personnel stationed at the university.

Deemed to be the first line of security, the university administration said that the security guards allowed the individuals to violate the prestige of the historical building.

Apart from taking action against the security guards, the university intends to pursue the couple as well.

Following the incident, the photographer who shared clips of the photoshoot deleted the photos.