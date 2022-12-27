Imran, Elahi at loggerheads on date for vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi are at loggerheads on when to seek a vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly amid the fast evolving political situation in Punjab.

PTI, PML-Q differ on dates

Sources say that the PTI chief, in meetings with allies and party members has expressed his opinion that a vote of confidence should be sought right after their parliamentary meeting scheduled to be held on January 2, 2023.

However, the Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi thinks differently.

He wants to delay the matter at least until the next hearing of the Lahore High Court (LHC) which had suspended the notification for Elahi’s election by Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman.

PML-Q’s legal strategy

On Tuesday, legal experts of PML-Q huddled to interpret the LHC verdict.

In their view, Elahi can take a vote of confidence before January 11.

Experts further say that after January 11, the speaker can also defend his ruling on the vote of confidence.

The legal minds of the Q-league say the case is pending before the LHC could linger on due to legal complexities in the mater.

Sources claimed that key leaders of PTI are also on board with the legal strategy prepared by the PML-Q.

It is pertinent to note that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had reinstated Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister after the PML-Q leader signed an undertaking that he will not dissolve the assembly until the court completes its proceedings.