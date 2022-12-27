Spider cam knocks out Anrich Nortje during Test match

Spider cam crashed into the South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje on Tuesday, during the second Test match between Australia and South Africa in Melbourne.

Another angle, caught by the spider cam itself, showed how it was going and then knocked down the fast bowler.

Fortunately Anrich Nortje was not hurt and Twitteratis gave their funny opinions on the incident.

Some people suggested that drones should be used instead of the spider cams.

Anrich Nortje also gave his opinion that spider cams should not be travelling at head height.