PSX reverts as index sheds over 300 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the index closing in red on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 dropped below the psychological level of 40,000, to 39,802.91.

As the day started, the KSE-100 benchmark climbed to the day’s high at 40,315.77 points, which then fell to the lowest at 39,705.66 points.

The top contributor pushing the benchmark KSE-100 red included the fertilizer sector with 92.99 points.

However, the market volume was maintained at 146.72 million.

So far, BAFL stayed the volume leader with no difference while, the highest change was observed by the Miscellaneous company at 4.50%.

Earlier on Monday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 40,155.16 points.