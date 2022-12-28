From Grammys to Cannes: Pakistani art culture makes big impact in 2022

Pakistani artists shone over multiple occasions in 2022

The rich cultural history of Pakistan has long been a source of pride for the country and its people, with a strong tradition in music, film, and television.

From legendary artists and performers who have enjoyed international legacies to newer acts that are making waves on the global stage, Pakistani culture has truly come into its own.

Pakistan has had a banner year in 2022, with several major milestones in music, film, and television.

First Pakistani win at Grammys

This year marked the first time that a Pakistani artist won a Grammy Award.

Arooj Aftab. Photo: AFP

The Pakistani singer-songwriter Arooj Aftab took home the award for Best Global Performance for her song Mohabbat, which addresses her reinterpretation of Pakistani singer Mehdi Hassan and poet Hafeez Hoshiyarpuri’s famed ghazal.

This achievement is a major milestone for Pakistani music and demonstrates the country’s increasing presence on the global stage.

First Pakistani film at Cannes

In 2022, Pakistani cinema made a major impact on the global stage with the release of Joyland, the first Pakistani film to be selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo: Khoosat Films Official

The film received critical acclaim and won several prizes at the festival, including the Jury Prize and Queer Palm Prize.

It was also invited to screen at many other major film festivals and became Pakistan’s first-ever official entry to the Oscars.

This achievement has helped to showcase the talent and creativity of Pakistani filmmakers and has generated a lot of buzz globally.

Highest-grossing film in Pakistani cinema history

In October 2022, the Punjabi film The Legend Of Maula Jatt was released after nearly a decade of production.

The film featured an all-star cast of Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, and Mirza Gohar Rasheed.

The film received rave reviews and was described by one critic as Game of Thrones meets Gladiator.

It broke all records at the box office and became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

Local actors’ debut in international series, movies

In November, Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed appeared in the fifth season of the Netflix series The Crown, playing the role of a British-Pakistani surgeon who dated Princess Diana.

Photo: File

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir also appeared in the Netflix series Resident Evil, an American action horror series.

Ahad Raza Mir’s Netflix debut, “Resident Evil”. Photo: Netflix

In June, a Marvel Comics superhero web series on Disney+, Ms. Marvel — based on the first Muslim superhero to headline her own comic — featured the Pakistani-American teen Kamala Khan.

The series is the first international series to star some of Pakistan’s most prominent actors, including Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad.

Photo: Disney+

The British film What’s Love Got to Do With It? premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and features Pakistani actor Sajal Aly in its cast.

The film, written by screenwriter Jemima Khan and directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, is a cross-cultural romantic comedy set in both London and Lahore.

The film was recently shown at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

Photo: Sajal Ali/Instagram

Pasoori: Global hit from Coke Studio

The 14th season of Coke Studio, a popular musical program in Pakistan, featured the song Pasoori, a collaboration between the Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and the newcomer Shae Gill.

Photo: Ali Sethi/Instagram

The song became a global hit, with almost 460 million views on YouTube and the distinction of being the first Pakistani song to top Spotify’s global viral charts.

It also topped the list of most-searched songs on Google in 2022, beating out even the popular K-pop band BTS.

The song’s popularity has led to numerous western publications taking notice of Sethi and commissioning stories about him, and he now has over 5.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify.