Babar overtakes greats such as Tendulkar, Yousaf, Jayasuriya

Pakistan’s run machine Babar Azam continued his hot streak that ensured that 2022 was a year when he broke record after record, surpassing many greats of the game. His 161-run knock against New Zealand in Karachi Test on Tuesday meant that he is amongst the top batsmen of the world and among the greatest ever in the world.

During his marathon knock, Babar Azam broke a long-held record of Mohammad Yousaf of scoring most International runs (all formats) in a calendar year for Pakistan.

Yousaf had scored 2,435 runs in 2006. Yousaf had attained that record by soaring past the previous record held by the great Sir Vivian Richards.

But like most greats, Babar did not stop there. He pushed ahead and over the course of his brilliant innings against the Kiwis, he overtook some of the best batters in history of cricket.

Among those he surpassed were Sachin Tendulkar (2,541 runs in 1998), Saurav Ganguly (2,580 in 1999), Sanath Jayasuriya (2,449 in 1997), Rohit Sharma (2,442 in 2019) and Joe Root (2,570 in 2016) in the list of most International runs in a single calendar year.

As of December 27, 2022, Babar has scored 2,584 runs in 2022.

He needs only 43 runs more to get past another Indian legend, the great Rahul Dravid who has a tally of 2,626 runs in 1999.

Other records

During his 161 runs innings against New Zealand, Babar also broke Ricky Ponting’s record for most 50+ run innings in a calendar year as captain.

He also overtook Joe Root to become highest scorer of Test cricket in 2022, doing it in six matches fewer than the Englishman.

Babar Azam is the only batter to be ranked in Top 5 of ICC Batting Rankings in all three formats as of December 27, 2022.

Most successful non-Karachiite in Karachi

The skipper also has a formidable record in Karachi’s National Stadium.

He has now scored three centuries and three half-centuries in just five test matches.

He will get a chance to extend that record in the second test match, due to be played from January 2-6.

Interestingly, he has same number of centuries in Karachi, as four great batsmen of Pakistan cricket, Javed Miandad, Inzamamul Haq, Mohammad Yousaf and Younis Khan, despite playing fewer matches than all of them.

Even though, he has already amassed a massive 11,650 runs and 28 centuries for Pakistan in International cricket, there is still a long way to go before overcoming Pakistani and non-Pakistani greats. But for now, it seems Babar will go on to break some more records for Pakistan, including the most International runs – currently held by Inzamamul Haq (20,541) and most International centuries, currently held by Younis Khan (41).