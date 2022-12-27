Sadiq Sanjrani inaugurates IT Complex in Parliament House

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday inaugurated the newly established Information Technology (IT) Complex in the Parliament House.

Director General (IT) Senate, Syed Asim Raza apprised the chairman on the following IT projects undertaken as a part of Chairman’s initiative of Digital Parliamentary Framework.

The initiative will consists of upgradation of IT Infrastructure, automation of parliamentary processes and citizen centric IT services.

Sanjrani was also briefed that the newly established IT Complex was comprising on telecasting cell, software development hall, helpdesk, IT store and workshop.

He also inaugurated the project of digitalization of analog video record of the senate proceedings.

Chairman senate appreciated and lauded the efforts of IT directorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sadiq Sanjrani said that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) had revolutionized the functioning of institutions of high public importance.

Parliament needs to rely more and more on information technology to facilitate the people, he said.

He underlined that parliament is a forum, where the will of the people resides and the synergy of ICT make it convenient for the people to communicate and interact with their representatives directly.

He added that our aim was to galvanize the parliament’s functioning by introducing state of art ICT services.

The lawmaker hoped that the newly developed IT complex would maximum facilitate the senators, senate staff and ultimately make the Institution more efficient.