Rana Sanaullah suggests capital LG polls should be held after general elections

Citing concerns of constituents towards the existing delimitations, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday suggested that local government polls in Islamabad should be held once fresh census and subsequently new delimitations are held.

He said this while speaking to SAMAA TV on Tuesday.

The federal interior minister said that given the changes in the residential landscape and overall population of the federal capital, which has developed rapidly, the votes have been scattered. This has contributed to reservations over its current delimitations.

Unless these reservations are addressed first, Sanaullah said, it was pointless to hold local government polls.

“The LG polls then should take place after the upcoming general elections which are likely to be held by October next year (2023),” he suggested.

Sanaullah’s comments came after the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday decided to push local government polls in the federal capital back after hearing grievances of stakeholders following an order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the ECP to decide on when the polls should be held.

The polls were originally scheduled to be held on December 31. However, multiple parties went to court over the delays in holding local government polls.

The electoral body announced a short order on its reserved verdict while the detailed one will be issued later.

The federal government last week notified an increase in the number of Union Councils (UCs) in Islamabad after a relevant law sailed through both houses of parliament.