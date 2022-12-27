Land grabbing charges: Punjab anti-corruption unit arrests PML-N’s Chaudhry Ashraf

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N’s) MNA Chaudhry Ashraf on charges of land grabbing.

ACE officials stated that the lawmaker is accused of illegally occupying state-owned land measuring up to 157 acres.

The officials said that, the suspect had allegedly forged documents of the land in order to grab it.

They explained that to grab the land, a fictitious person named Sharif Hashmi had been created as an allottee of the government owned land. In actuality, there was no Sharif Hashmi and the allotment was made so that Ashraf could allegedly surreptitiously acquire control of the land through a series of illicit transactions.

Chaudhry Ashraf is currently a Member of National Assembly (MNA) having been elected from the NA-161 constituency of Sahiwal.