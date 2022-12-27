Pakistan tracks down 15th oil, gas reserves of the year

The petroleum division on Tuesday announced another discovery of fresh oil and gas reserves from Dera Ismail Khan.

As per the statement, this is the 15th discovery of oil and gas deposits during this year.

The new reservoir will yield 1,840 barrels of oil per day and 39.12 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas.

The fresh discovery will reduce the country’s dependence on oil and gas imports.