FIA to summon YouTuber for allegedly leaking Aamir Liaquat’s private videos

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing has decided to summon Lahore-based YouTuber who allegedly leaked compromising videos of deceased televangelist Aamir Liaquat.

SAMAA TV reported that it is being alleged that late TV host’s personal videos were uploaded on the internet by the suspect.

As per reports, the suspect Fazeel was Liaquat’s personal secretary and custodian of all of his video archives.

The YouTuber will be asked about the source of the related videos while the cybercrime wing has decided to reinterrogate detained suspects.

Earlier this month, Dania Shah - the widow of deceased televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain - was arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing for allegedly leaking and making viral private videos of Aamir Liaquat without his consent.

A local court of Karachi rejected the bail plea of Shah, and she is under FIA’s detention.