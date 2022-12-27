Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

FIA to summon YouTuber for allegedly leaking Aamir Liaquat’s private videos

Suspect was Liaquat’s personal secretary, custodian of his video archives
Samaa Web Desk Dec 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: File</p>

Photo: File

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing has decided to summon Lahore-based YouTuber who allegedly leaked compromising videos of deceased televangelist Aamir Liaquat.

SAMAA TV reported that it is being alleged that late TV host’s personal videos were uploaded on the internet by the suspect.

As per reports, the suspect Fazeel was Liaquat’s personal secretary and custodian of all of his video archives.

The YouTuber will be asked about the source of the related videos while the cybercrime wing has decided to reinterrogate detained suspects.

Earlier this month, Dania Shah - the widow of deceased televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain - was arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing for allegedly leaking and making viral private videos of Aamir Liaquat without his consent.

A local court of Karachi rejected the bail plea of Shah, and she is under FIA’s detention.

Dania Shah

Dr Aamir Liaquat

Leaked videos

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div