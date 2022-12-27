Heavy smog disrupts flight operations in Lahore

As a consequence of extreme smog and fog, the schedule for international and domestic flight operations in Lahore have been disturbed, with some flights taking off from the airport delayed, while others diverted.

At the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Tuesday morning, two flights of national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was ready to take off from Lahore and travel to Abu Dhabi.

However, due to the heavy smog, with air quality index (AQI) soaring past 500 parts per million, delayed the flights.

Moreover, PIA flight PK-322 traveling to Lahore was diverted to land at Islamabad.

Further PK-760 was also returned to Islamabad.

Flight P-248 from Dammam to Lahore, was expected to land in Islamabad. Similarly, passengers who are returning from Madinah are expected to land in the federal capital.

Despite the foig, the scheduled flight of Saudi Airlines from Lahore to Jeddah has also been rescheduled.

On Tuesday, the air quality index in Lahore was recorded above 500. At one point, the provincial capital was declared as the most polluted city in the world.

The crisis seems to be worsening around Lahore as the weather changes. Other cities most affected by air pollution include Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Raiwind.

Due to the smog, visibility levels throughout cities were reduced, causing problems for commuters and leading to serious health issues such as flu, cough, throat infection, breathing problems, and chest pain.