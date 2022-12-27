NEPRA slashes power tariff for Karachi consumers by up to Rs7.43

Residents of Karachi can look forward to some respite in their bills as the national power regulator has decided to decrease tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for November under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA).

Under the chairmanship of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Taseef H. Farooqui, a hearing was held where they approved the tariff reduction following an application by Karachi’s sole electricity distribution company, K-Electric.

Nepra members from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were also a part of the hearing.

The authority chairman remarked that the consumers will suffer if the federal government and K-Electric will not supply power to them.

While the reduction will not be applicable to KE’s lifeline customers, the overall ease in power tariff will render a relief of Rs10.61 billion to consumers.