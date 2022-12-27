Najam Sethi admits PSL needs 7-8 teams, will talk to franchise owners

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman management committee Najam Sethi revealed that he would talk to Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners about increasing the teams.

Najam Sethi, while talking in Karachi, added that Pakistan Cricket Team needed experienced player like Sarfaraz Ahmed.

He said Babar Azam is a star but he needed experienced players with him and adding Sarfaraz Ahmed to the squad worked instantly.

The PCB head admitted that PSL needs seven or eight teams but previous managements did not have good relations with PSL franchise owners and so could not talk with them.

He revealed that he would talk the owners and would persuade the owners as well about increasing the teams as they do not want it.

Najam Sethi also showed disappointment that the previous manage did not give any attention to the Women’s cricket.

He has already talked to former coach Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan Cricket Team again.

Najam Sethi newly appointed selection committee already made some changes to the squad as well.

On the other hand previous chairman PCB Ramiz Raja criticised the management for making changes in the squad.