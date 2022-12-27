‘Shushant Singh Rajput was murdered, didn’t commit suicide’: claims mortuary staff

A staff member at the mortuary where Sushant Singh Rajput’s dead body was brought has claimed that the actor was murdered and didn’t commit suicide.

The Raabta actor was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still investigating the actor’s death, which had been termed a suicide.

However, the agency has not yet filed a closure report in the case.

Two years after Rajput’s death, a person who was present in the mortuary at the time stated that it was murder, not suicide.

Roopkumar Shah, who was present when the actor’s body was brought for a postmortem, claimed that Rajput’s dead body had deep injury marks.

In an interview with the Indian news channel TV9, the mortuary worker said, “When I saw Sushant’s body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder.”

He added, “That’s why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine.”

“That entire postmortem should have been video graphed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That’s how we did the postmortem at night,” Shah added.

He also said that when the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body, and injury marks at two or three spots on the neck.

He said, “It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating. There were deep injury marks on the body.”

Vikas Singh, the actor’s lawyer reacted to the revelations and told Times of India, “I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it.”

Singh added that he maintains that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not a simple suicide as there was a conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death.