Phone numbers of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on sale

It has been reported that hackers have stolen the data of over 400 million Twitter users and have put it up for sale on the dark web.

The data, which allegedly includes emails and mobile numbers of important figures such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is said to be from 2021 to 2022.

According to foreign media reports, IT experts have cited an error in Twitter’s server as the cause of the breach, which happened in 2021.

However, there has been no confirmation or denial from Twitter on this matter.

What is dark web?

The dark web is a part of the internet that is not accessible to the public, and even intelligence agencies of major countries have difficulty accessing it.

It is a market where a variety of illegal and illicit goods and services are bought and sold, including weapons, drugs, women, sex crime videos, and sensitive information.

How to be safe?

In the age of the internet, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to take steps to protect their data and personal information.

This includes using strong and unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious about sharing personal information online.

It is also important for companies to have strong cybersecurity measures in place to prevent data breaches and unauthorized access to their systems. So, it is always better to be careful and cautious about personal information and data.