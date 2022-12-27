Pak vs NZ Test: Salman scores maiden century as Pakistan score 438

Salman Ali Agha scored his maiden International century on Day 2 of the Karachi Test match on Tuesday against New Zealand.

Salman Ali Agha’s vital knock of 103 runs helped Pakistan score 438 runs before getting bowled out.

It was 29-year-old batter’s sixth test match and he proved his worth after the dismissal of captain Babar Azam.

None of the tail-enders batting with him reached double figures. But Nauman Ali (7), Muhammad Wasim Junior (2), Mir Hamza (1) and Abrar Ahmed (6 not out) made sure they stayed on crease long enough to help Salman Ali Agha reach the milestone.

First session

Pakistan started the second day from overnight score of 317-5. Skipper Babar Azam unfortunately could not add a score to his 161 runs and was dismissed by opponent captain Tim Southee in first over.

Salman Ali Agha had a 54-run partnership with Nauman Ali for the sixth wicket. Interestingly, Nauman Ali defended very well but scored only seven runs off 75 deliveries.

Muhammad Wasim junior was also dismissed after scoring just two runs. Salman Ali Agha remained consistent and reached the fifty off 97 balls.