Security alert: Islamabad police instruct citizens to carry NICs

Following the recent terrorism wave in the federal capital, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have issued a special security plan on Tuesday - strictly ordering locals and foreigners to carry their identity documents.

Any unusual activity must be immediately reported at police helpline number 15.

To minimize the risk of terrorism, locals and foreigner have been strictly ordered to keep their identity documents along.

Under the security plan, temporary checkposts have been set up at 25 different locations of the federal capital.

Besides this, the entrance of the Red Zone will be under constant supervision of Safe City cameras, while the passengers of the Metro Bus Service will also be under surveillance.

ICT spokesperson said that the vehicles moving in Islamabad must bear a number plate issued by the excise office, and strict legal action will be taken on violation.

He also urged the house owners to get their tenants and housekeeping staff registered at the nearest police station or service centers.

Citizens employing unregistered local or foreign domestic help will also be investigated, said the police.