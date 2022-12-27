US dollar gains another 33 paisas against anchorless rupee

Pakistan’s rupee continued to extend losses amid economic crisis against the United States dollar on Tuesday, for the sixteenth consecutive day, shedding Rs0.33 in the interbank market during trading.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday afternoon showed that the rupee had closed at Rs226.15, declining by 0.15% against the US dollar.

The rupee began the business week on Monday depreciating by 18 paisas to Rs225.82.

The value of the rupee on Friday declined by 0.09% to Rs225.64 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the rupee was trading at Rs225.43 per dollar, down roughly 0.01% from Rs225.40 in the previous session.

Open market

In the open currency market on Tuesday, the price of a single US dollar has increased to Rs235.