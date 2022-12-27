David Warner scores 200 in 100th Test after century in 100th ODI

Pugnacious opener David Warner battled through searing heat to hit an 200, before getting retired hurt in his 100th Test on Tuesday, passing 8,000 Test runs in the process, as Australia stretched their advantage against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Before this, David Warner had a century in his 100th ODI as well. He became only the second batter after Joe Root to score double century in 100th test.

David Warner brought up his double century with a four and got retired hurt soon after celebrating it.

Warner snapped a near-three-year century drought in typically aggressive and gritty fashion, reaching three figures for a 25th time after coming into the game under pressure after a lean run.

It was his first Test hundred since January 2020 against New Zealand in Sydney.

Twitteratis also joked about him looking like a Boxer, who has gone through 12 rounds against a Heavyweight champion while he was getting a treatment after getting cramps.