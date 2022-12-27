Russia deputy PM nods gas supply to Pakistan

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Monday that Russia is willing to supply natural gas to Pakistan and Afghanistan under a long term plan.

According to the Russian deputy prime minister, Moscow is ready to restore gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which can also be supplied to Pakistan and Afghanistan through Central Asia or Iran.

Talking to TASS, he said that due to shortage of gas in the European market, the country has every opportunity to resume supplies to them.

Moscow has shipped over 19 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe this year and is expected to increase to 21 bcm by the end of this month.

Moreover, Pakistan’s State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik had also informed earlier about Russia agreeing to sell crude oil to Pakistan at a discounted price.