We show what people like to see, Nida Yasir responds to criticism on guest choice

Actor turned TV host Nida Yasir said that she isn’t responsible for deserving people not getting enough credit for their achievements, but that it’s the public.

One of the most famous Pakistani TV host, Nida Yasir, in her recent interview clapped back at internet trolls.

She was invited to The Talk Talk Show, where in a segment public rated her morning show, and advised Yasir on how to improve her content.

Responding to public reaction, the TV host said that the people who are invited to her shows are the ones whom the public wants to see.

She said that in early 2021, she invited the “Pawri Horai Hai” girl – Dananeer Mobeen – and Zara Naeem, the girl who got the highest score in ACCA exam among 527,000 students from 179 countries.

The Nadaniyan actor said that the only clips from the show that went viral were of Mobeen’s.

She also claimed that although she had invited a lot of “deserving” individuals to her show, neither the episode nor any short video clips went viral.

The famous TV host said that she invited Mera Dil Ye Pukarey girl on her show because she wanted to know why her dance video is gaining so much popularity.

She agreed to the show host’s question about whether she thinks the public is hypocrite.