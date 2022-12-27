Goodbye, old friends: Remembering the tech we lost in 2022

Every year, we say goodbye to tech products and services that have reached the end of their life cycle. Some are outdated and no longer relevant, while others fail to gain traction and are discontinued.

As we look back on the year 2022, it’s time to remember the tech products and services that we’ve lost. These products and services have played a role in our lives, and their loss is felt by many.

So, let’s take a trip down the memory lane and remember the tech that didn’t make it through this year.

Here are some of the notable ones:

Blackberry

On January 4, all old Blackberry devices stopped working as the company behind Blackberry stopped running the Legacy services for the 7.1 operating system and earlier Blackberry 10 software.

Despite efforts by a Texas-based startup called Onward Mobility to revive the brand with a new Android phone, the plans were eventually cancelled.

iPod

In May, Apple discontinued the iPod Touch, effectively ending the iPod product line, which had been a major player in the music industry since its debut in 2001.

The last iPod Touch was released in 2019.

Internet Explorer

In June, Microsoft fully retired Internet Explorer 11, a web browser that had been in use since 1995.

Google Stadia

In October, Google announced that it would be shutting down its cloud gaming service, Stadia.

The service will end on January 18th, and Google is offering refunds to customers who purchased hardware or games through the Google store or Stadia store.

Amazon Glow

In November, Amazon announced that it would be discontinuing the Amazon Glow, a product designed for young children to connect with distant family members through video chat, read books, and play games together.

The product had received positive reviews, including from the user who provided the script, but it ultimately failed to gain traction.

As we say goodbye to these tech products and services, we can look forward to the new and innovative products and services that will take their place in the coming years.