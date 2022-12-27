PPP marks 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto today

15th death anniversary of the charismatic leader, former Prime Minister, and Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Benazir Bhutto Shaheed is being observed across the country on Tuesday with great reverence and respect.

The major event of the anniversary will be held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto mausoleum Nau Dero (Larkana) where central leadership of PPP has reached to participate in the congregation.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also arrived in Larkana to participate in the events being organized to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal took on Twitter and wrote, “We will pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary.”

He said that they drew inspiration from her heroic struggle versus dictatorship and extremism. “She taught us to serve the people, to strive for a #PakistanforAll not just privileged few.”

Benazir Bhutto, was Pakistan’s first female prime minister and the head of the Pakistan People’s Party founded by her father.

She remained Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. She returned to Pakistan only in 2007 despite threats to her life.

The former PM survived an assassination attempt in Karachi when she arrived in Pakistan on October 18, 2007. Two explosions occurred shortly after she had landed and left Jinnah International Airport returning from her exile. Although she was not injured, but the explosions, later found to be a suicide-bomb attack, killed 139 people and injured at least 450.

She could not survive the second attempt on her life when she was attacked by outside Liaqat Bagh on December 27, 2007.