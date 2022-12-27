Pakistan seeks help from Qatar on flood recovery

With Pakistan working towards recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood hit areas and affected people, it has sought support from friendly countries such as Qatar.

The issue of flood recovery was discussed between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani in a call on Monday.

According to a statement put out by the PM Office, Shehbaz invited Al Thani to participate in the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted together with the United Nations, in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

PM Shehbaz thanked the Amir for the generous humanitarian assistance provided by Qatar in the wake of the devastating climate-induced floods in Pakistan earlier this year.

He noted that Pakistan now faces the enormous challenge of rehabilitation and reconstruction in a climate-resilient manner.

While Pakistan had mobilised its own limited resources to the extent possible, it requires continued international support and solidarity to meet the daunting challenge of recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the affected areas, and to build resilience against future climate shocks.

PM Shehbaz also congratulated the Amir on Qatar’s successful hosting of FIFA-2022 Football World Cup, which set a new benchmark for international sporting events.

The two also had a brief exchange of views on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest during the call.