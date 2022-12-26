Videos » Nadeem Malik Amano Aman ke mamle ko siyasat se dor rakhna chaeye | Nadeem Malik Live | 26th December 2022 Amano Aman ke mamle ko siyasat se dor rakhna chaeye | Nadeem Malik Live | 26th December 2022 Dec 26, 2022 Amano Aman ke mamle ko siyasat se dor rakhna chaeye | Nadeem Malik Live | 26th December 2022 Recommended Despite resurgence in China, NDMA rules out covid-19 threat in Pakistan Powerful winter storm leaves nearly 50 dead across US President Alvi says Gen (retd) Bajwa helped Imran in 2018 elections Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Who is Reham Khan’s new husband Mirza Bilal Baig? Karachi court rejects bail plea of Dania Shah Shahbaz Gill goes ‘missing’ from Lahore hospital