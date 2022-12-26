Captain Fahad laid to rest in Rawalpindi with military honors

Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan, who had been martyred in the Kahan roadside bomb attack, was laid to rest at the army graveyard in Rawalpindi on Monday evening.

Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Sahir Shamshad Mirza participated in the funeral prayer of the fallen soldier and even carried his casket on their shoulder.

A large number of civil and military officials, the family of the martyr, others attended the funeral prayers.

Captain Fahad was martyred on December 25 when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the road side exploded in the Kahan area of ​​Balochistan.

Who was captain Fahad

He was born on August 1, 1996, and belonged to the 137 Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Long Course. He got his commission on April 15, 2018.

He was inducted in the 11th Cavalry Unity of the Armored Corps.

Captain Fahad’s father Mohammad Tawfiq Khan is a retired army officer.

Kahan Balochistan IED blast

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during an intelligence-based clearance operation, which has been underway since December 24, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a leading party in Kohlu district’s Kahan area.

As a result, five soldiers including Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon, embraced martyrdom, the military’s media wing said.