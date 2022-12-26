Rising terrorism: After US, Saudis also restrict travel to Pakistan

Following last Friday’s suicide bomb attack in Islamabad, the Saudi embassy in Islamabad on Monday issued a security alert for its citizens in Pakistan and advised them to remain ‘careful’ and to ‘limit their movement’ in the wake of the adverse security situation.

In a statement posted in Arabic on their official account on social media site Twitter, the Saudi Arabia embassy in Islamabad wrote, “The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the need to take caution and not to go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level.”

The travel advisory follows a similar advisory from the US on Sunday.

US Embassy in Islamabad security alert

It is pertinent to note that US embassy in Islamabad had issued a security alert and advised their staff and citizens in the capital to restrict their movement for some time, especially until the new year, January 1, 2023.

The Islamabad police had also raised security to high alert in the capital. The police had said that checking was increased at all entry and exit points and requested the public to cooperate with inspections.

The Saudi security alert advised incoming Saudi residents and those in the country to “be cautious” and not venture out except for any necessity.

“Security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,” the alert said, adding that Saudis should contact the embassy and consulate if the need arises.

Security personnel guard in Islamabad, Pakistan on October 10, 2021. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

The security threat issued after a suicide bomber blew himself in the federal capital last Friday that claimed the lives of a policeman and a civilian taxi driver. It is pertinent to note that it was the first suicide attack in the capital since March 2014 when two people blew themselves up in the Judicial Complex at F-8 sector of Islamabad.