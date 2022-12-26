Saudi Arabia, Pakistan believe Afghan Taliban may have gone too far in curbing women’s rights

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday in a joint statement criticized the recent ‘Islamic’ measures adopted by the interim government in Afghanistan, and called on Kabul to guarantee women’s rights and ensure their full and equal participation in all aspects of life.

This was discussed on Monday in a call between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, during the call, both sides reaffirmed the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

They also reiterated their mutual commitment to further enhance and deepen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Bilawal thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia for its valuable flood relief assistance to Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Saudi counterpart of the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, which is scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

The Saudi Foreign Minister conveyed the kingdom’s strong support for all initiatives aimed at strengthening and reinforcing Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan.

They reaffirmed the importance of guaranteeing women’s rights and their full and equal participation in all aspects of life.

They also reiterated their support for security, stability and peace in Afghanistan and the importance of international engagement for building a more sustainable future for the Afghan people.