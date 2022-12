Find out how many holidays Pakistanis will get in 2023

The federal government Monday announced the public and optional holidays for Muslims and minorities in Pakistan for 2023.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, there will be 11 public holidays in 2023.

Public holidays

Kashmir Day: Sunday, February 5

Pakistan Day: Thursday, March 23

Eid-ul-Fitr: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, April 22,23,24

Labour Day: Monday, May 1

Eid-ul-Azha: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, June 29,30, July 1

Ashura (9th,10 Muharram): Thursday, Friday, July 27, 28

Independence Day: Monday, August 14

Eid-Milad-un-Nabi: Thursday, September 28

Allama Iqbal Day: Thursday, November 9

Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas: Monday, December 25

Day after Christmas: Tuesday, December 26 (only for Christians)

The notification said that in the case of Muslim festivals, the dates of holidays are based on anticipated dates and are subject to the sighting of moon for which a separate notification will be issued by the cabinet division.

Bank holidays

The following will be bank holidays. However, the notification read these days the banks/DFLs/MFBs will remain closed to the public but not to their employees.

January 2 (Monday)

March 22 (Wednesday)

July 3 (Monday)

Optional Holidays

New Year’s Day: Sunday, January 1

Basant Panchami: Thursday, January 26

Shiv Ratri: Saturday 18

Shab-e-Mairaj: Saturday, February 18

Holi: Monday, March 6

Dulhandi: Tuesday, March 7

Shab-e-Barat: Wednesday, March 8

Good Friday: Friday, April 7

Days After Easter: Monday, April 10

Baisakhi: Friday, April 14

Eid-e-Rizwan: Friday April 21

Buddha Purnima: Friday July 7

Nauroze: Wednesday, August 16

Birthday of Lord Zoroaster: Monday, August 21

Chehlum: Wednesday, September 6

Janam Ashtami: Thursday, September 7

Durga Poja: Monday, October 23

Dussehra: Tuesday, October 24

Giyarhvi Shareef: Friday, October 27

Birthday of Guru Valmik Swami Ji: Saturday, October 28

Diwali: Sunday, November 12

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Birthday: Monday November 27