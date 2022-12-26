Despite resurgence in China, NDMA rules out covid-19 threat in Pakistan

Expressing satisfaction over the preparedness to combat coronavirus, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday ruled out the spread of Covid-19 new variant in Pakistan.

Stark scenes from China show the pandemic is far from over despite country of 1.4 billion people has largely abandoned its “zero covid” policy. But, health authorities in Pakistan have ruled out spread of the contagion.

The NDMA held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in Pakistan during which National Institute of Health (NIH) officials briefed the participants on the measures to control the pandemic virus.

The health officials said coronavirus positivity ratio in country stood at 0.53% while 95% eligible population had received at least one vaccination dose.

They added that different types of omicron variant of coronavirus continue to emerge however expressed confidence in dealing with any new type.

NIH officials assured the participants that the situation is being fully monitored.

The high-ups directed related authorities to take all measures to deal with the situation and also to boost vaccination drive.