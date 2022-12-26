Aaqib Javed says Hafeez is his choice for chairman selection committee

Former Test Cricketer Aaqib Javed said on Sunday while talking to Samaa TV exclusively that, Muhammad Hafeez would be the best choice for Pakistan Cricket Team’s chief selector’s post.

Aaqib Javed, while he was visiting Samaa TV‘s Lahore office on channel’s 15th anniversary, said Najam Sethi did a great job by launching Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016 and PSL was like his baby.

He criticised Ramiz Raja and Ehsan Mani as he said that people would only be remembered for work they had done and PCB was ruined in last three years.

When asked about selection committee, Aaqib Javed said that he felt Shahid Afridi had taken the role of chairman selection committee for a short period due to committments.

Aaqib Javed called Muhammad Hafeez the best choice for the post and said someone who knew the players and the system should be on this post.

The head coach of Lahore Qalandars said Shoaib Akhtar would not be the right choice for chairman selection committee’s post as he did not know anything about grassroot level.