Committee proposes changes in policy for Toshakhana gifts

The 12 member inter-ministerial committee to formulate Toshakhana gifts’ policy has proposed major amendments in it.

The panel has proposed prohibition of bestowing Toshakhana gifts to the government officials.

The report comprising recommendations will be presented in the next federal cabinet meeting.

Earlier, an accountability court had returned the Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Zardari and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after amendments in the NAB laws — that a corruption case cannot be registered on an amount less than Rs500 million.

IHC seeks Toshakhana gifts details

It is pertinent to note that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier directed the cabinet division to submit a report about gifts received by the prime ministers and presidents since 1947.

The order came on a plea after cabinet division’s refusal to share details of gifts taken by top government office holders since 1947.