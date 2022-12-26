Najam Sethi criticises removal of Mickey Arthur in 2019

The chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, Najam Sethi once again said government would have the final say about sending the team to India.

While talking to the media in Karachi, Najam Sethi said he did not say anything when he was removed from PCB last time but he was hurt when people appointed by him were removed.

Sethi said Mickey Arthur was appointed as a coach by him and he brought many good changes in the team.

He gave credit to Mickey Arthur for giving chances to Babar Azam and also improved the discipline in the team.

The PCB Head confirmed that they were in talks with some foreign coaches and it would be disclosed in 8-10 days that which coaches could come to Pakistan.

Samaa TV had exclusively reported on Sunday that Mickey Arthur had agreed to join Pakistan again.