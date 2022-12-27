Love and a desire for marriage lands one govt officer in legal snafu

How far are you willing to go for love? Would you travel the world? Would you risk your reputation, your very job and even war? For a Pakistani working with with the federal government and the Ukrainian woman whom he loves, it may be all of the above.

A Ukrainian citizen has complained against Pakistan’s Establishment Division for leveling false charges against her and withholding permission for marriage to the man she loves while launching an inquiry against him for seeking post-facto permission.

Iryna Bezghinska, a Ukrainian citizen currently fleeing the war in Ukraine complained to the government that she wants to marry a Pakistani government officer.

However, as per government codes, he must first secure official permission for such a marriage. Should he fail to do so, he could face legal repercussions, including loss of his employment.

She claimed that when the permission was sought from the Establishment Division in 2019, an officer there alleged that she had already married the officer.

The division granted ex-post facto permission for them to marry in August 2020 after claiming that the couple had contracted marriage in March of that year. But since such a permission certifies that the permission being sought was illegal, an inquiry was later ordered into the matter.

That inquiry turned into disciplinary proceedings the subsequent year.

After a year’s proceedings, Bezghinska claimed that the officer had been exonerated of all charges.

Despite that, Bezghinska stated that the Establishment Division was allegedly blackmailing the couple by purportedly communicating verbally that the inquiry was not conducted properly. The officer allegedly threatened to initiate a new inquiry against the couple to further push back grant of permission to contract marriage.

“Perhaps Establishment division is a God who can now track what is in peoples heart?,” she lamented.

She further claimed that establishment division is illegally delaying the permission and this is harassment and that she will approach the court and sue them for damages if permission is not given immediately.

Now, the newly-appointed foreign secretary has been asked to intervene in the matter.