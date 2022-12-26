Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shoaib Muhammad | 26th Dec 2022 | SAMAA SPORTS Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shoaib Muhammad | 26th Dec 2022 | SAMAA SPORTS Dec 26, 2022 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shoaib Muhammad | 26th Dec 2022 | SAMAA SPORTS Recommended Despite resurgence in China, NDMA rules out covid-19 threat in Pakistan President Alvi says Gen (retd) Bajwa helped Imran in 2018 elections Aaqib Javed says Hafeez is his choice for chairman selection committee Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Who is Reham Khan’s new husband Mirza Bilal Baig? Karachi court rejects bail plea of Dania Shah Shahbaz Gill goes ‘missing’ from Lahore hospital