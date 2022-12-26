New year, new prices: 2023 rates for Yamaha’s bikes announced

**Even as supply of motorbikes dries up with plant shutdowns, Yamaha Motor Pakistan has increased the prices of various variants by up to 2.6%.

In an announcement made on Monday, the company said that the new rates will be applicable from the new year on January 4, 2023.

Complete with sales tax, the cheapest variant of the bike, YB-125Z, would cost over Rs300,000.

Industry experts suggest that the new prices will likely price it out of the reach of most of the bike-riding public, even those purchasing the bikes on installment given the rate of inflation and rising fuel prices.

Below are the new rates of the motorbike.