Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Auto

New year, new prices: 2023 rates for Yamaha’s bikes announced

New rates will be applicable from January 4, 2023
Wakil ur Rehman Dec 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

**Even as supply of motorbikes dries up with plant shutdowns, Yamaha Motor Pakistan has increased the prices of various variants by up to 2.6%.

In an announcement made on Monday, the company said that the new rates will be applicable from the new year on January 4, 2023.

Complete with sales tax, the cheapest variant of the bike, YB-125Z, would cost over Rs300,000.

Industry experts suggest that the new prices will likely price it out of the reach of most of the bike-riding public, even those purchasing the bikes on installment given the rate of inflation and rising fuel prices.

Below are the new rates of the motorbike.

Variant Old Price Increase New Price
YB-125Z Rs286,500 Rs7,500 Rs293,500
YB-125Z DX Rs307,000 Rs7,500 Rs314,000
YBR-125 Rs315,000 Rs7,500 Rs322,500
YBR-125G (RED) Rs328,000 Rs8,000 Rs336,000

bike prices in pakistan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div